Barbara Jean Bickmore
January 13th, 1931 ~ October 10th, 2022
Barbara Jean Bickmore passed away Monday, October 10th, 2022, at HopeWest Hospice’s Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 91 years old.
Visitation will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Cedaredge Ward on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at Noon. Memorial service at 1:00 p.m. and graveside following at the Cedaredge Cemetery.
Barbara was born on January 13th, 1931, to Lottie (Wright) and Joseph Everend Jacobson in San Francisco, California. Barbara graduated from Logan High School in Logan, Utah in 1949.
On September 8th, 1949, Barbara married the love of her life Lewis Bickmore. They spent a good amount of time working and traveling on Government contract work. In 1989 they found their home in Cedaredge, Colorado.
Barbara chosen career was as a homemaker. She spent much of her time volunteering for many organizations. She was part of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, needlework, sewing and genealogy. She loved her family and always was glad to spend time together.
Barbara is survived by four children: sons Steven (Gaylene) Bickmore of Evergreen, CO and Boyd (Connie) Bickmore of Cedaredge, CO; daughters Susan Sederstrom of Grand Junction, CO and Judy (Roger) Allen of Cedar City, UT; 20 grandchildren; and 38 great grandchildren.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; husband Lewis; son Bruce; brother Leland Brickmore; one grandchild and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice 3090 North 12th Street,#B, Grand Junction, CO 81506
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
