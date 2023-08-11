Barbara Lee (Watson) Mitchell
December 25, 1940 — July 26, 2023
Barbara Lee Watson (Ma) Mitchell passed away on July 26, 2023, at her residence in Delta, CO. She was 82 years old!
Barbara was born December 25, 1940, in Salida, CO to Elva Wray Wagner Watson and Cecil James Watson. She graduated from Salida High School in 1958, attended Western State College for a year and a half before joining work force in Denver, CO. In 1993 she returned to Delta, CO where she retired from the Dept. of Corrections in 2003! Best job ever!
On June 30, 1968, Barbara married Donald Lee Mitchell at the First Christian Church in Salida, CO. They had three wonderful children, all of which survive. Heath James Mitchell of Wrightwood, CA; Von Wray Mitchell and wife, Marcia Kay Mitchell of Cedaredge, CO; Jodi Lee Mitchell Long and husband Samuel Jacob Long of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Sierra Nicole Long; Keaton Jacob Long, Meghan Elizabeth Graham and great granddaughter Lora-Lai Long of Grand Junction.
Barbara was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and friend. She was kind, generous, and loyal. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, cooking, crocheting, and playing golf and pinochle with friends! She was an avid supporter of DHS Athletics, Teen Night, and a devoted fan of the Denver Broncos! She loved life and thanked God each and every day that he granted her.
Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved friend, Swede; her husband of 47 years, Donald; her parents; and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made in Barbara’s name to Delta High School Athletics Department or to Teen Night c/o of Dwain Bush or in the absence of that, to the Delta High School Alumni Association located at 1400 Pioneer Rd., Delta, CO 81416.
