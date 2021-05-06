Barbara W. Yant
May 10, 1944 ~ May 1, 2021
Hotchkiss, Colorado resident, Barbara W. Yant, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Paonia Care Center in Paonia. She was 76 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Paonia. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Monticello City Cemetery in Monticello, Utah.
Barbara, affectionately known to friends and family as Barb, was born on May 10, 1944 to Seth and Mabel (Rigby) Wright in Monticello, Utah. She spent her childhood in Monticello and graduated from Monticello High School with the Class of 1962.
On November 23, 1964, Barb married the love of her life, Oren H. “Sid” Yant in Cortez, Colorado. They moved Hotchkiss from Hanna, Wyoming in 1977.
Barb was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Paonia Ward and a member of Daughter’s of Utah Pioneers. Barb helped implement the Delta County Victim’s Advocacy Program being an advocate for 22 years. She loved to read and to quilt. Most of all, Barb loved her family, her friends and her Church.
Barb is survived by her husband, Oren “Sid” Yant of Hotchkiss; her daughter, Michelle (Christopher) Tonsing of Littleton, Colorado; two brothers: Richard (Joleen) Wright of Salt Lake City, Utah and Jonathan (Diane) Wright of Moab, Utah and her grandson, Joshua Matthias Tonsing of Littleton.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Rigby Wright; and a grandson, Elias Hale Tonsing.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
