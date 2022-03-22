Bea Bushner Stevens
May 16, 1926 - February 25, 2022
Bea Bushner Stevens, of Paonia, passed away on February 25, 2022. Bea was born on May 16, 1926 to Grace and Richard Bushner in St. Louis, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Arts with honors in art and theater, at the University of Tulsa 1948. After graduation, she worked as an assistant at the Philbrook Art Center, Tulsa for one year. That year she married Lawrence Tenney Stevens, internationally known sculptor, Fellow of the American Academy in Rome 1923-1926, National Sculpture Society and Who’s Who in American Art. They moved to Arizona with their four children in 1954 and lived in Cave Creek before settling in Tempe. Bea worked alongside her husband until his death in 1972. They taught sculpture and watercolor classes for professional and lay-people throughout their years in Arizona. Bea continued as a painter, potter and published poetess after her husbands’ death. She was a talented pianist and singer, loved animals and had a house full of parrots, love birds, doves and many other pets. She was an avid reader and had a thirst for knowledge. She spent 5 years doing a Word study, (Hebrew and Greek) transcribing the entire Bible, an endeavor that opened up depths of vision, connections and metaphors. She had a great mind and could remember details of all the many books she had read and of her past. She was full of love, joy, and beauty and was an inspiration to all those who knew her. HER LAUGHTER SIGNALED THE VICTORY OF CALVARY THAT SHE LIVED IN. We will miss her greatly. Bea is survived by four children Marc, Sylvia, Sara, Chad, two granddaughters Hannah and Elizabeth, and two great grandchildren Alden and Amelia. There was a Celebration of Beas’ life at her home on March 6, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.