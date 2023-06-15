Beatrice “Bea” Anne Hatton
September 18, 1936 - June 1, 2023
Delta resident Bea Hatton passed away on Thursday June 1, 2023 at Delta Health. She was 86 years old. A funeral to honor Bea’s life will take place on Friday, June 9, 10 a.m., at Grace Community Church in Delta. Internment will follow at Mesa View Cemetery.
Bea (Rigdon) Hatton was born on September 18, 1936 to James Cloyd and Anna MatildaBelle Rigdon in Clayton, New Mexico. She was the 7th of 8 children born to the couple. The family moved from New Mexico and eventually settled in Delta, Colorado.
As a teen, Bea married “Bud” Sanders to which 9 children were born. The couple divorced in 1969.
Bea continued to raise and support her children in a variety of occupations, including one at Skyland Foods and as a watiress at Callaway’s Coffee Pot where she met the love of her life, George Hatton. The couple quickly realized their love and married in 1974. Together they had one more son and she welcomed his two boys from a previous marriage into their lives. They enjoyed 39 years together full of travel, family, and fun before he passed in 2013.
Through her variety of jobs, those already mentioned and also at Captain’s Lounge, City Market, and even a stint as a demo service provider, she always enjoyed visiting with people. Upon retirement, she looked forward to lunches at the senior centers in both Delta and Olathe, where she would visit with her brother and sister-in-law, as well as her many friends. She loved her family, flowers, garden knick knacks, and her dog Cocoa and her cat Kat.
Bea is survived by son Burrall (Joyce) Sanders, daughter Deb (Charlie) Kraai, son Jess Sanders (Devona); son Dan (Debbie) Sanders, son Wes (Martina) Sanders, daughter Dorie (Darrell) Charlesworth, son Hal (Kim) Sanders, son Chad (Bobbie) Sanders; sons Mark, Terry and Dennis Hatton. She also is survived by 45 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and, 4 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by George, her parents, her 7 siblings, infant son Gregory, grandaughter Liesel “Christee” Sanders, and grandson Carter Charlesworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.