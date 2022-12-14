Bemmalou Bollig
April 28, 1935 ~ December 9, 2022
Bemmalou Bollig passed away December 9, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health.
Bemmalou Tommy was born to Herman and Mary (Skynear) Tommy on April 28, 1935 at the family farm south of Brush, Colorado. She attended Brush, CO schools where she was active in 4-H and won many honors.
On September 11, 1955 she married Kennith Bollig. From that union two children were born: Dawn Suszka currently of Loveland, CO and Greg (Lorie) Bollig of Montrose.
Bemmalou subsequently became grandmother to children: Stephanie Bollig of Thorton, CO and Dustin Suszka (Amber) of Castle Rock, CO; and experienced the joy of two great-grandchildren: Taylor and Everly Suszka.
Lou, as she was know by her friends, enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards, dancing and traveling with friends.
Bemmalou was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, and her brothers Dawin and Corky Tomky.
By her request, there will be no services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.