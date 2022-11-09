Benedict Allen Knob
March 15, 1962 ~ October 26, 2022
Benedict Allen knob passed away Wednesday, November 26th, 2022, at his residence in Delta, Colorado. He was 60 years old.
Services will be held at the Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel in Delta, 682 1725 Road, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19th, 2022.
Benedict was born on March 15th, 1962, to Margaret (Brown) and Frederick Knob in Delta, Colorado. He was a true Delta Native. Benedict attended the Delta Schools and graduated in 1981. His chosen career path was as a laborer and farmer, until losing his leg. Benedict was an outdoorsy guy. He loved to hunt, farm, and watch sports. Ben was especially fond of the Delta Football team. He rarely missed a game. He knew all the players and their number. The team signed a helmet for him, it was one of his most special memories! He enjoyed Delta’s basketball and baseball too. He also watched NASCAR, the Avalanche and for sure the Broncos. He had a small collection of Bronco memorabilia.
On July 24th, 2006, Ben married the love of his life Virginia Fay Phillips. They had just celebrated 16 years together this year.
Benedict is survived by his loving wife Virginia of Delta, CO; stepson Aaron Phillips of Delta; step daughter Heather (Robert) Ralph of Cedaredge, CO; brothers Michael Knob of Delta, CO, Frederick (Marlyn) Knob of Delta, CO, 1/2 brother Greg Hines of Grand Junction, CO; sisters Genevieve Blecha of Grand Junction, CO, Francs (Greg) Pink of Montrose, CO, two grandchildren and Matilda his beloved Rat Terrier.
Benedict is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Gracie.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
