Bernadine "Cass" Beekman
Bernadine "Cass" Beekman, long-time resident of Hotchkiss died peacefully in her sleep, at her home, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was 97 years of age. She is survived by one son, Monty Beekman, of Colorado Springs, CO, and a sister, Rita Gates of Texas. Cass was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, and married Merl Beekman. They eventually moved to Leadville, CO, where Merl worked for Climax mine until they moved to a small farm on Rogers Mesa. After the death of Merl, Cass then moved to Hotchkiss and became a fixture at the Hotchkiss Senior Center. She loved playing the piano, which she played by ear, and playing cards and games with her friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
