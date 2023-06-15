Bernis Leila Sattler
January 31, 1945 — May 31, 2023
Bernis Leila Sattler passed away on May 31, 2023, at her residence in Cedaredge, Colorado. She was 78 years old.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 2pm at the Cedaredge Cemetery.
Bernis was born on January 31, 1945, in Rulison Colorado to Mary Elsie Hoggatt and William Charles Martin. She grew up in Rifle where she graduated from the eighth grade. She met David Ralph Sattler in Rifle and was married April 7, 1962. They celebrated 40 years together. They moved in 1991, making Cedaredge their hometown.
Bernis was a homemaker whose hobbies include singing in her church choir, singing with the Delta/Montrose Choir Symphony, crocheting and cooking meals. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Bernis is survived by her three daughters: Donna (Richard) Knauss of Montrose; Colorado, Becky (Marshall) Boyd of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Christine (Robert) Winkler of Delta Colorado. She had seven grandchildren: Terry Jackson of Grand Junction; Keith Boyd of Grand Junction, Colorado; J.D. Sattler of Geraldine Alabama; Steven Winkler of Delta, Colorado; Thomas Whitley of Montrose, Colorado; Kayla Whitley of Montrose, Colorado and Mandy Boyd of Grand Junction Colorado. Bernis also had several great grandchildren as well.
Bernis is preceded in death by her parents: William and Mary Martin; Husband: David Ralph Sattler; siblings: Betty Park; Beverly Bunn; Berla Hoggatt; Robert Martin and son: Barry Sattler.
