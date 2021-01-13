Bertha Ann Linman
July 21, 1932 ~ January 7, 2021
Ann passed away in the late evening hours on January 7, 2021. Several years of declining health had taken its toll on this very remarkable, strong woman.
Ann was the first of three children born to Albert Martin Collins and Caroline (Crank) Collins at the family home on Clear Fork. Later on, the family moved to another farm on Grand View Mesa. She graduated from Crawford High School in 1950.
She married (Delmar) Dale Linman in Aurora, CO on July 2, 1950. Two children completed their family, (Dale) David, 1953, and Tina Marie, 1955.
Except for a two-year detour to Corona, CA, where Dale served in the United States Marine Corps, Ann was a true Colorado girl. Living in Denver, Grand Junction and back to Crawford, where she stayed. Ann enjoyed the outdoors, picnics, camping, gardening, dancing and get-togethers with family and friends.
She loved her role of Grandma to Sarah and Adam Gentzler, Savanna Schreiner and Jarrett Linman; Great Grams to Madison Gentzler, Beau David and Ruby Anne Schreiner. Ann is survived by her daughter, Tina Gentzler (Rich), daughter-in-law, Donna Linman, and Robert Dahlberg, her longtime companion; his daughter, Kathy Steckel (Rick) and their two children, Erik and Anna; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Ann will be truly missed by those who love her and remember her smile and quick wit.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Hotchkiss Elks Lodge. Luncheon to be serviced after.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity that benefits children, animals or our veterans.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
