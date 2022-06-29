Beth Christine Harman Randall
June 30, 1929June 17, 2022
Former longtime Delta resident Beth Christine Harman Randall passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Spring Garden Assisted Living Care Center in Lindon, Utah. She was 92 years old.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter~day Saints, 1679 Pioneer Road, Delta, CO, with Bishop Carl Hughes presiding. Burial followed at the Cedaredge Cemetery, Cedaredge, CO.
Beth Christine Harman was born on June 30, 1929 to Willard Darcy and Vida (Jorgensen) Harman in Grand Junction, CO. She attended grade school at Riverside Elementary in Colorado and graduated Grand Junction High School.
Beth went to BYU for two years. At first she was preparing to become a nurse. BYU didn’t have a nursing program then, so she was going to have to transfer to the University of Utah. She was accepted as a student, but the out-of-state tuition took a huge leap that year so her folks couldn’t send her.
Beth met her spouse, George Robert Randall, Jr. when she came home from her mission. They met through mutual friends in church.
They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple, December 21, 1956 and were blessed with nine children: Christine, Geneine, George, Steven, David, Lynette, Dana, Benjamin and Samuel.
Among survivors are four daughters and their spouses: Christine Grant (Robert) of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Geneine Wade (Roger) of Albuquerque, NM; Lynette Fraser (Timothy) of Delta, CO; and Dana Granzella (Timothy) of Delta, CO. She is further survived by five sons and their spouses: George Randall III (Janeen) of Provo, Utah; Steven Randall (Kristi) of Syracuse Utah; David Randall (Lucirene) Chandler, AZ; Benjamin Randall (Rachelle) of Spanish Fork, Utah; and Samuel Randall (Gislaine) of Buckeye, AZ. She also leaves behind 36 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Jun 25, 2022 10:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Sister Beth Randall Funeral
Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/99428282145
Or One tap mobile : US: +12532158782,,99428282145# or +13462487799,,99428282145#
Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 994 2828 2145
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ad1SpoB2sS”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.