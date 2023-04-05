Betty Ann Aragon
June 30, 1945 ~ April 2, 2023
Betty Ann Aragon passed away Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, at the Delta Health Hospital. She was 77 years old.
Rosary will be held at Taylor Funeral Service’s Delta Chapel 6:00 pm Wednesday, April 5th, 2023. Celebration of life service will be 10:00 am Thursday, April 6th, 2023, at Taylor Funeral Service’s Delta Chapel, followed by graveside service at the Delta City Cemetery.
Betty was born on June 30th, 1945, to Antonita (Sanchez) and Jim Espinoza in Delta, Colorado. She was a true Delta Native and lived almost all her life here.
On June 30th, 1962, Betty’s 17th birthday, she married Ben Aragon in Delta. They celebrated 42 years together when he passed in 2004.
Betty’s chosen career path was at the candy factory. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed her time with family. She loved to play cards, go fishing, read her Bible, and go through the Rosary.
Betty is survived by her daughter Teri Retherford of Delta; brothers Don, Manuel, Henry, Bennie, and Bernie; sisters Pat, Matilda, Rosemary; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Dan and Louie Jim; sister Conception and son in law Jimmy Retherford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.