Betty Ruth May Portman
December 26, 1925 - August 11, 2022
Betty Ruth May Portman passed on the evening of August 11th at the age of 96. Betty was born on December 26th 1925 in Oshkosh Nebraska. Betty spent most of her life in Colorado and Arizona.
She was Predeceased by her husband John Portman and one daughter, Bonnie Yvonne and eleven siblings. Betty will always be remembered with love by Surviving Four children. Lafawn (Bob Brown), Evonne (Richard Rubino), Heidi Atencio and John Portman (Maria). She will always be missed by eleven Grandchildren, nineteen Great Grandchildren, three Great-Great Grandchildren and all of her loving family and friends.
Betty was in her home with family when granted her wings and will be remembered as a loving mentor that devoted her life to all. Enjoyed all the time she spent with Red Hats, Crafting and various clubs in the community.
Services will be held at the Paonia Friends Church on September 10th @ 1:00 P.M. A luncheon will follow a 2:00 P.M. If you can join us for the luncheon please contact us by September 3rd. (John via text or call 775-842-4559) or (Evonne @ 970-527-3487)
In lieu of flowers the family would like any donations to go to Gideons Bibles (Gideon.org)
