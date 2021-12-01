Beverly “Carlene” Dougan
July 15th, 1932 ~ November 25th, 2021
Beverly “Carlene” Dougan passed away at her residence Thursday, November 25, 2021. She was 89 years old.
Services will be held at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Carlene was born on July 15th, 1932 to Nancy Doris (Pratt) and Carl B. White on the White’s ranch about five miles West of Eckert, CO.
Carlene attended school in Tonge Creek, Cedaredge and Eckert. She graduated from Cedaredge in 1951 and then continued her education at the University of Colorado where she received her Real Estate License.
On June 3, 1951, Carlene married Ray A Speer. They had two children together: Michael A born in 1952 and Nancy Cheryl born in 1953. They lived in Cory, Durango and back to Delta. Ray was killed in an accident in 1958. She later met Elbert M. Dougan and they were married in 1959. They added to the family two sons: Gary Dee born in 1961 and Ronald E born in 1963. They continued to live in Delta.
Carlene was initiated into Garnet Chapter No. 39 in Delta on May 4, 1970 and served as Worthy Matron in 1981-82. She has also held all offices in the Chapter except for Secretary, Treasurer and Organist. She was Grand Escort in 2008-2009 and travelled the State. She served as Warder in Silver Star Chapter. Carlene was presented with her 50 year pin.
Carlene was also Past Nobel Grand of Elberta Rebekah Lodge in Delta where she has been a member for over 50 years. She has also served as a Pink Lady at Delta County Memorial Hospital for 15 years.
Carlene is survived by her four children: Michael A. (Laura A.) Dougan of (Castle Rock, CO), Nancy Cheryl (David S.) Stovall of (Colorado Sprongs, CO), Gary Dee - Dougan of (Delta, CO), and Ronald (Michelle M) Dougan of Highlands Ranch, CO; 4 Grandchildren Colton W Anderson, Joel P Dougan, Brittany R Madrugam and Connor R Dougan, and 3 great-grandchildren, Mason Dougan, Jackson A Madruga and Eleanor R Madruga.
Carlene is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray A Speer and Husband Elbert M Dougan (and Grandson Timothy Dougan).
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
