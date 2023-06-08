Billie Mae McKague
May 1, 1934 — May 30, 2023
Billie Mae McKague passed away on May 30, 2023, at her home in Olathe, Colorado. She was 89 years old.
She was the daughter of Glen Arnspiger and Freida Hiatt of Grand Junction, Colorado where she was raised.
She met John William McKague Jr. in Grand Junction.
She enjoyed the company of her children and grandchildren.
Billie is survived in death by her three children and grandchildren.
