Bobby M. Johnson
August 4, 1940 — August 9, 2021
Bobby M. Johnson, 81 years old, of Sylmar, California passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, with his wife by his side. He was surrounded by his two daughters and many other family and friends who kept him in their thoughts and prayers.
Bobby is survived by his wife Olive Johnson, his two daughters, his two daughters Michelle Johnson Beaton and Susanne Tasin (spouse-Scott Tasin), his son Todd Johnson, his grandchildren Madisonn Beaton, Olivia Tasin and Aaron Tasin and his sister Juanita Larson, her children and grandchildren.
He was born in Lookeba, Oklahoma, August 4, 1940, to the late Joseph and Lillie Johnson. He was raised in Colorado. He was married to Olive Johnson and lived and raised their 3 children in Sylmar, California.
He was drafted to the Army in 1963 and served in Korea.
Bobby loved his work. He was his own boss and formed O & B Equipment – Olive and Bob Equipment – spending 30 years operating heavy equipment and 15 years working in the sand and gravel industry. While driving the many freeways and surface streets of Southern California, he prided himself on his work including housing pads, freeways, dams, parking lots and hillsides.
He coached little league Baseball and was instrumental establishing the local little league: S.I.B.L. in Sylmar, California. One of his hobbies was restoring classic cars and trucks. He enjoyed watching all sports especially the Lakers basketball and Dodgers baseball. He loved to stay up to date on new technology – from cell phones to solar power and electric gadgets and vehicles. He kept the legacy of his parents’ home by restoring the home and land. He loved fishing, farming, hunting and the memories of Colorado. You could find him up early, planning his day and getting his McDonald’s coffee.
Funeral: Graveside service Friday, 8/20/21 10 a.m. at the Cory Cemetery District 10368 Highway 65 Austin, Colorado 81410.
Funeral arrangements: Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory – Delta, Colorado.
