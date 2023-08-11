Bradley James Hulteen
January 17, 1972 — July 25, 2023
Brad Hulteen passed away Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at 51 years of age. Brad was born January 17th, 1972 in Delta, CO to James and Linda Hulteen. He grew up in Austin CO. He received his GED and later furthered his education by receiving an Avionics Maintenance technology certification from Colorado Aero Tech.
Brad had many hobbies. He loved riding anything with a motor and spent much of his freetime exploring the outdoors with his friends. From a young age he rode motorcycles, four wheelers, and snowmobiles and loved them his entire life. He rode his motorcycle all over the US and explored all over the state of Colorado. Later in life he developed a passion for mountain and road biking and loved to push his limits every chance he got. He was able to ride 100 miles or more in a single day! He also loved camping and being outside which is why he brought his camera to capture all the beautiful places he traveled.
Brad also had a passion for technology and learning new things. There was never a day he wasn't working on a project or buying new toys. If there was a problem, Brad was the person to call. He was able to help anyone who needed him. Brad was a generous kind person and his laugh would light up a room. He was clever and incredibly smart. His mantra was to not worry too much about world issues and instead to enjoy the world he was given to explore and love.
Brad worked various jobs throughout his life including helping on the family orchard, working at the West Elk Mine, working with Summit Mechanical, and working as a Network Installer for Rise Broadband. He worked for Rise Broadband for over 10 years becoming one of their most valuable employees and going above and beyond their expectations. He made lifelong friendships at Rise and enjoyed his job.
Brad is survived by his son Alexander Hulteen and his brother Keith Hulteen. He is preceded by his father James Hulteen.
Brad was loved by many and will always have a special place in our hearts. He lived life to the fullest and always encouraged his friends and family to do the same.
