Bradly “Brad” Dean Miller
February 20, 1987 ~ November 3, 2022
Bradly “Brad” Dean Miller, of Paonia, CO, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Colorado Springs, CO. Brad was the victim of a violent crime. He was 35 years of age.
Brad was born on February 20th, 1987, in Delta, CO to Randall Miller and Jennie Simpson. Growing up, Brad loved playing football, basketball, and baseball. After high school, Brad went straight into coal mining. He enjoyed coal mining, and it was a way of life for him.
Throughout his life, Brad struggled in many ways. His struggles with mental health and addiction were more than he believed he could overcome. Because of that, there were a lot of ups and downs in Brad’s life. Brad’s personality was big, and his heart was even bigger. He cared deeply about others, knew how to make people laugh, and was truly one of a kind.
Brad loved hunting, fishing, and being in the mountains. Brad is preceded in death by his dad, Randy Miller.
Brad is survived by his mom and stepdad: Jennie and Kenny Simpson, a sister: Misty Crick, two step siblings: Morgan Simpson and Vanessa Simpson, a son: Carter, and four nephews: Payson, Dalton, Jaxson, and Nolan.
Brad will be missed, but we know he is at peace and flying high with his dad, Randy.
A service will be held on June 17th, at 10:00 AM, at Taylor Funeral Home in Paonia, CO. All who would like to celebrate Brad are welcome.
