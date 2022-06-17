Brian Alan Coe
June 16, 1971 ~ June 1, 2022
Brian Alan Coe passed away on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at his residence in Delta, Colorado. He was 50 years old.
Brian was born on June 16th, 1971, to Alice Katrina Shreeves and Joseph McClure Coe at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.
Brian moved to Alaska to be with his father for a while and graduated from high school in Alaska. Brian then spent a bit of time at a trade school studying to be a dental assistant. Brian joined the United States Army to serve our country and unfortunately was discharged early for medical reasons.
Brian had a big heart and enjoyed caretaking for Community Options, he also worked as a auto salvage mechanic and a clerk for the local convenience store. He has been in the Delta area since the early 1990's.
Brian enjoyed his time in books. He read and participated in Dungeons and Dragons. He was a true Druid. He liked to draw and also enjoyed creating fairy-tale lands with wood.
Brian is survived by his parents; by daughter Kristen Thayer of Nevada; brothers Karl (Devon) Coe of Alaska, and John (Elizabeth) Coe of Grand Junction, Colorado; and by his half-brother and his half-sister, both of Alaska.
Brian is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.