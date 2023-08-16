Brian Charles O'Hern
October 21, 1965 ~ August 4, 2023
Brian O'Hern passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Hope West hospice in Grand Junction, CO. He was 57 years young.
A celebration of his life was held on Sunday, August 6th, 2023. A final remembrance will be held at a later date on the Grand Mesa.
Brian was born on October 21, 1965 in Garden Grove, California to Patricia D Bostelman and Clifford Charles O'Hern Jr. He went to grade school in Escondido, CA before moving to Cedaredge in 1978. Brian graduated from Cedaredge High School in 1983 before attending Ft. Lewis College on a wrestling scholarship. He then moved to Phoenix, AZ to work and met his wife Anna whom he married on April 18, 1987. They celebrated 37 years of marriage.
After moving back to Cedaredge in 1993, Brian become a master electrician. When not working, Brian loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and his 4x4 bus restoration project. He was artistic and hand carved/painted fish that he gave to family and friends.
He is survived by his spouse Anna of Cedaredge; son Brandon O'Hern of Los Alamos, NM, daughter Katie Melchor and son-in-law Ryan Melchor of Cedaredge; much loved brothers and sisters-in-law Pat and Lynn Clark and Sherri and Jim Haught; many nieces and nephews, and sister Stacy of Montana.
Brian was a proud and protective father, loyal friend and mentor to co-workers, life-long friend and loving husband, and always the life of the party. He has gone too soon from our site but is with us forever in spirit and in our hearts.
Contributions can be made to Hope West Hospice of Grand Junction in Brian's memory.
