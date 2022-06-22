Brian Kipling Farmer
June 27, 1961 ~ June 11, 2022
Brian Kipling Farmer passed away Saturday, June 11th, 2022, at his residence in Hotchkiss, Colorado, surrounded by his family. He was 60 years old.
Brian was born on June 27th, 1961, to Mary Louise (Hotchkiss) and Chuck Lee Farmer in Malta, Montana. They moved to the Delta County area in 1974 and made Hotchkiss their home. Brian graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1979, and then continued his education at CSU earning his bachelor’s degree in 1983. He then came back home and became the owner operator of the Hotchkiss Ranches.
Brian was part of the Elks Club and Wool Growers Association. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors especially boating and rock climbing. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and to Costa Rica. He never shied away from telling a story either. Brian enjoyed coaching sports, soccer and basketball for the Hotchkiss kids and Tri-County All-Stars baseball.
Brian is survived by his mother Mary of Hotchkiss, CO; two sons, Colton (Tori) Farmer of Hotchkiss and Reece Farmer of Hotchkiss, CO; daughter Faline (Jesse) Head of Hotchkiss, CO; two brothers, Patrick (Erin) Farmer of Wyoming and Jim (Laura) Farmer of Delta, CO; and five grandchildren.
Brian is preceded in death by his father Chuck and uncle Johnny.
