Bror Odd Faber
April 14, 1931 - June 29, 2021
On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Bror Odd Faber, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 90, after a long battle with colon cancer.
Bror was born in Oslo, Norway on April 14, 1931 to Poul and Agnes Faber, and as a child endured the ravages of World War II, along with his two brothers Bjorn and Ben. Following the war, the Faber family emigrated to the United States, arriving in New York on November 29, 1948, quickly leaving the snow for sunny Los Angeles on December 30.
While attending pre-med courses at the University of Southern California, the Korean War began and Bror volunteered for the U.S. Air Force. He was assigned to the TAC.Wing, a reconnaissance outfit, at Spangdahlem Air Force Base in Germany. While serving abroad, Bror was sworn in as a U.S. citizen by the U.S. Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in Frankfurt.
In December of 1952, Bror took leave and traveled to Norway to celebrate the holidays. When returning to base on a packed train through Essen, Germany, he met a woman, who in his heart, he knew he was going to marry. Bror Odd Faber and Elisabeth Maria Reihs were married three years later in the Long Beach Lutheran Church on Sept. 14, 1955 and had two children, Eric and Sonya, in the years that followed.
Bror worked in many fields, including time with Douglas Aircraft Company and Browning Ferris Industries. In 1977, Bror joined the Bechtel Corporation, starting at the San Onofre Plant in California before being assigned to a plant in South Korea, where he was able to take Elisabeth, spending two and a half years in Asia. Bror and Elisabeth moved to Cedaredge, Colorado following his retirement on May 1, 1993.
Bror was a man of many talents. He was fluent in Norwegian, French, German, and English. He earned a pilot's license, taught students how to fly, and casually built an experimental 2-seater plane, from scratch, in his garage. He was an experienced motorcycle rider and model aircraft enthusiast. He was a cross-country skier and an active member and Chaplain of his Freemason Lodge. He was an expert chess player, bread maker, and cocktail shaker. He was a master storyteller and skilled cross-country navigator. He adored his wife of 46 years and has since returned to her.
Bror was preceded in death by his wife Elisabeth in 2001, due to uterine cancer. He is survived by his son Eric Helge Faber (64), daughter Sonya Elisabeth Silva (57), granddaughter Donniell Elisabeth Silva (35), grandson Edward Alexander Silva (31), and brother Ben Faber (84), in addition to nieces, and nephews.
An intimate funeral service for the family will be held on Bror and Elisabeth’s wedding anniversary, September 14, 2021.
