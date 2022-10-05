Bruce W. Wade
June 8, 1967 ~ September 28, 2022
Lifetime North Fork Area resident, Bruce W. Wade, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was 55 years of age.
As per Bruce’s request, no services will be held.
Bruce Wesley was born on June 8, 1967 to Wesley V. and Helen Ruth (Amsbury) Wade in Paonia, Colorado. He spent his childhood in Paonia and graduated from Paonia High School with the Class of 1985.
After graduation, Bruce attended college. He was a coal miner by trade.
Bruce married Josie M. Sorenson on May 23, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They shared 18 years of marriage.
Bruce loved the mountains and being outdoors. But most of all, he loved his family and his “boys”, Kujo and Cash.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Josie Wade of Hotchkiss; a daughter, Mindy (Danny) Tea of Texas; a step-daughter, Shannon (Cory) Heiniger of Hotchkiss; a step-son, Zane Johnson of Wyoming; a step-daughter-in-law, Melissa Johnson of Paonia; his sister, Debbie (Scott) Malson of Brisbane, Australia; and three grandsons: Lleyton Tea, Deegan Tea and Kaden Heiniger.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Wes and Helen Wade; and a grandson, Raydin Heiniger.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
