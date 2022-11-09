Butler Schermerhorn Cox
April 14, 1938 ~ October 30, 2022
Butler Schermerhorn (Larry) Cox passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30th,
2022 at his home in Paonia, CO. He was 84 years old.
Butler was born on April 14, 1938, to Georgia Schermerhorn Cox and Butler Cox in
Rochester, NY. He attended Allens Creek School, Allendale School, Milton Academy,
and Cornell University. He worked in the advertising, printing, skiing, diving, and
computer industries.
Butler was an avid musician, photographer, boater, kayaker, and go-cart racer. He
performed in several local theater productions and played keyboard for The North Fork
Flyers. Butler’s interests were varied, and he enjoyed sharing stories of his latest endeavors with others.
Preceded in death by Butler and Georgia Cox. Butler is survived by his wife Laura Major
of 25 years, of Paonia, CO; two sons: Sam (Tara) Cox of Paonia, CO and Christopher Cox of Montrose, CO; two sisters Georgia (Kinloch) Nelson of Pittsford, NY and Catherine Cox Willard of Ketchum, ID; and 2 grandchildren, Sophia and Simon Cox.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory
in Delta, Colorado.
