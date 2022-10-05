Byron Craig “Tom” Thompson
December 5, 1941 ~ September 15, 2022
Bryon Craig “Tom” Thompson of Cedaredge, Colorado passed away on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 80 years old.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado ~ 682 1725 Road, with Pastor Tom Hazelwood officiating.
Bryon Craig “Tom” Thompson was born on December 5, 1941, to Edwin “Vance” and Rose Marie (Schlundt) Thompson in Morenci, Arizona. Tom grew up in Golden Colorado and graduated from Denver West High School with the class of 1959. He furthered his education and attended Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
June 10th, 1960, Tom enlisted in the United States Army and served with the ASA (Army Security Agency) as a Countermeasure Specialist till May 13th, 1963. He was a spook during the Cold War flying the Russian Border. He was very proud to have been granted many high security clearances by the age of 21. He was also amazed that he was given the opportunity to serve our country as his grandparents had immigrated here from Russia. His last assignment was an exciting trip to Florida during the Cuban Missile Crises; which was averted by President Kennedy. On August 15, 1980, Tom married the love of his life Sheryl (Sherry) Ann Evans in Genesee, Colorado.
Tom worked for an iron foundry “Electron” in Littleton, Colorado as quality control. Tom enjoyed being a ham radio operator, and he enjoyed adventures such as: RV road trips, over engineering any of his construction projects, he held on to his father’s collection of tools, and he liked to save things to be frugal. Some of his favorite sayings were, “How much does it take to weigh a ton?” and “I’m perfectly fine!” in his sarcastic tone.
Among survivors is his wife Sherry A. Thompson of Cedaredge, CO, a son: Bill Thompson (Missy) of Independence, KS. a sister: Pamela Davis (Jim) of Ft. Collins CO; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedaredge Animal Shelter or HopeWest.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
