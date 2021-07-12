Byron Dale Moser
July 25, 1940 – July 3, 2021
Byron Dale Moser, 80, passed away suddenly at his home in Delta, Colorado, on July 3, 2021.
Byron was born on July 25, 1940 to Joe and Euleene Moser in Colusa, CA. He was proceeded in death by his parents. Byron leaves behind his wife, LaVonne Moser; two daughters, Connie Colleen Johnson and Teresa Lynn Stebnicki; brothers, Lester and Warren Moser, four grandchildren, four nephews, and two nieces.
He graduated from Chico State College, Chico, California, with a teaching credential in Industrial Arts/Vocational Education. He taught at Willits High School, Willits, California for two years and at Elk Grove High School, Elk Grove, California, for 33 years. He retired in 2000.
He met his wife, LaVonne, while camping at Bucks Lake, California, on July 3, 1961. They were married on July 3, exactly two years to the day later. Byron passed on July 3, on their 58th anniversary.
Byron served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant in 1969.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and the great outdoors.
A service will be held at Taylor Funeral Services in Delta, CO on July 15, 2021 at 2pm. (682 1725 Rd. Delta, CO)
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
