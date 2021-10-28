C. Myron Niblack
May 30, 1931 ~ October 6, 2021
C. Myron Niblack passed away on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at his residence in Eckert, Colorado. He was 90 years old.
No services will be held at this time.
Myron was born on May 30th, 1931, to Eva Edna (Vlcek) and Marvin Clay Niblack, in Grainfield, Kansas. He was welcomed into the world with a 21-gun salute from the Veterans of WW1. The C. came from his dad’s name and the family nicknamed him Chic. He grew up traveling with his family as his dad worked for the Railroad. He started young at working and tinkering on things. He started his own businesses early working on wagons, bicycles and then an “ash and trash collections”. He graduated from Arvada High School in 1950. Myron served our country in the United States Navy. He enlisted in January 1951, and served through November 1954 during the “Forgotten war in Korea”. He spent time on the USS Ajax – a repair ship as a sheet metal worker.
October 29th, 1953 Myron married Charlotte Mary Sandon-Curtis. They had spent 53 years together when she passed in 2006.
Myron enjoyed the outdoors; camping fishing and shooting. He was involved in soil conservation at the state and local levels. He loved working on things, especially in the auto shop.
Myron is survived by: his sons Brian Lee and John Eric Niblack; brother Gary Niblack.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Myron Lee, and three brothers Limon, Dennis and Mickey.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.