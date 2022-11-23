Calvin Boyd Wyatt
November 6, 1931 ~ November 2, 2022
This bouncy baby boy was welcomed to the family home of D.L. and Sally Wyatt in Montrose, CO. by six brothers and five sisters. What an event! Being a survivor, Calvin attended schools in various towns and cities, and flourished. After finishing school in Eckert and Delta, Calvin attended Cedaredge High School where he met his future wife, Marilyn Eckert. He graduated with the class of 1950, and he and Marilyn were married August 16, 1951.
In 1955, after serving in the Air Force, Calvin was honorably discharged. His first business venture was a mom-and-pop, corner grocery store in Delta, CO. He then spent the next 26 years working in Moab, Utah. He also worked for Wyatt’s Warehouse Market in Montrose, CO. and his final business venture, Pueblo Refuse Hauling.
Calvin was a man of many talents. Preaching the word, coaching for many years and, of course, writing. Being a lover of Louis Lamour’s writing, Calvin wrote original western stories, many based on family experiences.
Calvin’s writings were complied into two books: “The West Brought to Life,” stories about the old west, and “Remembering Family and Thoughts From the Heart.” The two books were typed and proofread by his daughter Cala, who spent timeless hours getting the books ready for print.
Retiring in Cedaredge, CO., Calvin immediately found his service for the Lord. He attended 1st Assembly of God Church in Cedaredge and served as interim pastor of the 1st Baptist Church of Hotchkiss and North Fork Baptist Church, Paonia. Declining health in 2021 made retirement a permanent necessity.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, D.L. & Sally Wyatt; his siblings, Nettie, Milton, Frank, George, Harley, Hubert, Earl, Peggy, Reuben, Naomi and Ester; and his granddaughter Erin Marie Wyatt. He is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 71 years; his children, Steve and Connie Wyatt of Clifton, CO., Cala and George Baldwin of Crawford, CO., Marlyn and Jeannie Wyatt of Aztec, NM.; and Carlla and Dan Gannon of Molokai, Hawaii; by his sister Marjorie Wyatt Hamblin of Kansas; and by 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, extended family members and close friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 at 10am at the Taylor Funeral Home in Hotchkiss, CO.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Hope West, 195 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO., in honor of Calvin’s unending love for God. Also, much appreciation, love, and thankfulness is given to Calvin’s home-based care professionals from the VA hospital in Grand Junction.
