Carie Leah Donnelly
October 11, 1970 ~ May 13, 2022
Carie Leah Donnelly peacefully passed away May 13, 2022, at her residence in Crawford, Colorado. She was 51 years old.
A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on June 10 at the Golden Elks Lodge in Golden, Colorado.
Carie was born in Wheatridge, Colorado on October 11th, 1970, as an only child to Janice Marie (Sullivan) and Francis Michael Burgad.
Carie lived her childhood years in Golden, Colorado where she especially loved riding her horse, caring for her animals, and playing tennis. She traveled with her parents to different vacation spots throughout the world and often visited extended family in North and South Dakota. In her very early years, she began her lifelong sisterhood-friendships with Tracy (Spinden) Brown, Jennie (Young) Granquist, and Cammy (Guetlein) Luke-Johnson.
Carie attended Wheatridge High School and graduated in 1989. She then continued her education at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado graduating with a bachelor’s degree in early education with a specialty in reading. Carie’s devotion and patience as a reading teacher touched many young lives; her occupation as a specialized reading teacher lasted for 22 years.
Carie married Jeffrey Donnelly on the 31st of December, 1994 and from this union came her two favorite people in the world, daughter Leah and son Jack. They were truly the highlight of her life, as evidenced in Carie’s constant conversations about them and her obvious pride in who they grew to be. In 2014, Carie and Jeffrey separated. Carie maintained a close relationship with her mother-in-law Pat Tunnel.
In 2017, Carie’s parents unexpectedly passed away within a month of each other. This was a great and difficult loss for her. In 2019, once both of her children had moved out of state for college, Carie moved to Crawford, Colorado to be closer to her friend Tracy, and to enter into an extensive healing journey. She enjoyed the outdoors, the peacefulness of farm life, the healing energy of Reiki, her friend Larry, and her beloved dog, Sunshine.
Carie is survived by her daughter Leah Donnelly of Austin, Texas, her son Jack Donnelly of Orange, California, and her friend/sisters: Jennie Granquist of Lakewood, Colorado, Cammy Luke-Johnson of Granbury, Texas, and Tracy Brown of Cedaredge, Colorado.
Carie is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
