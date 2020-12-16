Carl S. Cole Jr.
August 27, 1945 ~ December 8, 2020
Delta, Colorado resident, Carl Cole, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta. He was 75 years of age.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carl Samuel was born on August 27, 1945 to Fern Louise (Tuxhorn) and Carl Samuel Cole in Delta, Colorado. He spent his childhood in Delta and graduated from Delta High School.
Carl, a master plumber, served his country in the United States Army.
Carl married Linda Barber, this marriage later ended in divorce.
On August 1, 2000, Carl married Carol Lynn Brooks in Eagle, Colorado. He lived in the Vail Valley for 25 years before moving back to Delta in 2003.
Carl was a member of Delta Elks Lodge, the NRA and the American Legion. He was a rock hound, always looking for rocks. He also enjoyed 4-wheeling, fishing and hunting.
Carl is survived by his wife, Carol Lynn Cole of Delta; a son, James Cole of San Diego, California; two daughters: Kimberly Tarrant of Copperas Cove, Texas and Melissa Harris of Kingwood, Texas; a brother, Jimmy (Becky) Cole of Idaho; two sisters: Emma (Doug) Rippley of New Mexico and Mary (Clifford) Redder of Wyoming; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Sharon Codner and Loretta Fay Baumfalk.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.