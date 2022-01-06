Carl Walsh Hoffer Jr.
November 26th, 1939 ~ December 30th, 2021
Carl Walsh Hoffer Jr., 82, of Eckert, Colorado, passed on to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30th, 2021. He was the son of the late Dr. Carl Walsh and Lela Hoffer. Carl grew up in the Nashville area where he graduated from Montgomery Bell Academy and he attended Memphis State to study dentistry. He married Patricia Hughey in 1959 and they had two daughters.
Carl lived in Colorado for almost 50 years. He enjoyed skiing, hiking, and riding his motorcycle. He especially enjoyed fly fishing with his Pennsylvania nephews! Carl was very active and passionate about sports. He loved adventure. Carl was a Marlboro Man model and modeled also for Australian Outback and other many endeavors in real estate. Carl is survived by his sister Jane (John) Featherman of West Chester Pennsylvania; his two daughters Patricia (William) Watson of Chattanooga, TN and Wendy (David) French of Sullivans Island, South Carolina; five grandsons, a niece and two nephews.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.