Carl Walsh Hoffer
November 26, 1936 - December 30, 2021
Carl Walsh Hoffer passed away Thursday, December 30th, 2021, at his residence in Eckert, Colorado. He was 82 years old.
Carl was born November 26th, 1939 to Dr. Carl Walsh and Lela (Cotter) Hoffer, in Nashville, Tennessee. He grew up in the Nashville area and attended High School in the area. He continued his education at David Lipscomb College and Memphis State where he met Patricia Hughey. Carl married Patricia in 1959 and they had two daughters. The union later ended in divorce.
Carl was a very active person. He enjoyed many hobbies from motorcycling, hiking, snowshoeing, horseback riding, wind surfing, skiing, bicycling, jeeping and modeling. He collected coins and was passionate about sports and adventuring. He worked as a model – one of the Marlboro Men and he was also an owner operator of a store.
Carl is survived by two daughters: Patricia (William) Watson of Chattanooga, TN and Wendy (David) French of Sullivans Island, South Carolina.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
