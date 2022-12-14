Carlene Marie Huffman
November 10, 1934 ~ December 6, 2022
Carlene Marie Huffman passed away December 6, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born November 10, 1934, to the late Chester Earl and Dixie Lee (Weaver) Cleckner on a farm in Major County south of Waynoka, Oklahoma.
Carlene went to a country school until the fifth grade, then attended Waynoka High School from where she graduated. On February 4, 1954, she joined the United States Navy as a hospital man stationed in Maryland, then New York City, and finally Camp Lejeune, North Carolina until her discharge in 1958.
After her discharge, she moved to Enid where she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. When her father became ill, she returned to Waynoka to work at E. P. Clapper Hospital. There she met and married Jack Huffman on June 16, 1960, in Seiling, Oklahoma. She also worked at a couple of doctor’s offices.
In 2000, she opened her own restaurant – Carlene’s Kitchen. In 2005, she went to work at Millers Café until 2007, then at Northwest Treatment Center until her retirement.
Carlene was a member of the Waynoka Assembly of God Church. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, horseback riding, and working crossword puzzles.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her two sisters, Rosalee Johnson and Betty Jo Litzell. Carlene is survived by three children, Jodell Durkee and husband, Mike, of Waynoka; Bill Huffman of Waynoka; and Raymond Huffman of Waynoka; two step-daughters, Micki Trujillo of Hotchkiss, Colorado, and Marsha Wilmeth of Paonia, Colorado; a sister, Wanda Gordon of Enid; and a brother-in-law, Dean Johnson, of Enid.
She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jason and James Durkee of Waynoka; Jaci Willyard and Stephen of Dover, Oklahoma; Belinda Cantrell and Sean of Hotchkiss, Colorado; Tina Walker of Paonia, Colorado; and Jennifer Wilmeth and Victoria of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren: Austin and Keira Durkee of Waynoka; Braylen Talley of Waynoka; Dahlia Willyard of Dover; Marissa Cantrell of Lebanon, Tennessee; Jared Cantrell and Kelsie of El Paso, Texas; Austin Walker and Mariah of Paonia, Colorado; Ariana Adam and Devin, of Crawford, Colorado; and Jalyn Walker and John of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Carlene also has four great-great-grandchildren, Shyla Walker of Paonia, Colorado; Connor Walker of Buena Vista/Crawford, Colorado; and Zoey and Lennox Adam of Crawford, Colorado; as well as other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made through the funeral home to the Waynoka Firefighters, the Waynoka EMTs, or Waynoka Masonic Lodge #422.
