Carol Ann (Chambers) Haase
Sept. 23, 1942 - June 7, 2021
Carol Ann (Chambers) Haase, 78, passed away June 7, 2021. She passed at the home of her daughter in Arvada, Colorado, after moving from her Grand Junction home to spend the last few months of her life closer to her children and their families.
Carol was born to parents Lee and Vesta Chambers on Sept. 23, 1942, in Eckert, Colorado. She married Don Haase, whom she had known since grade school, at her parents’ house on March 23, 1963, while Don was home on leave from the navy. They were married 58 years prior to her passing. Carol and Don had two children: Kathy (Robert) McGrath and Kevin (Meghann) Haase. Four grandchildren also brightened Carol’s life: Kathy’s daughter, Allison McGrath, as well as her son Carson; and Kevin’s children, Piper and Ember Haase.
Carol’s interests were centered around her children and family gatherings. She enjoyed camping and boating trips to Lake Powell, Flaming Gorge, and Rifle Gap, among others. Her most recent adventure was a fantastic trip to Alaska in 2017 with Robert, Kathy and Don. The four traveled by train from Anchorage to Denali, where they took a day-long bus tour through Denali Park and saw lots of wildlife, including grizzly bears and moose.
Carol’s career early on was working for the Social Security Administration and then for Valley Federal as an executive secretary. Later, she worked for AMC Bank. She and her husband Don owned Haase and Associates, a home building company.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Vesta Chambers; siblings, Shirley Hendrix, Barbara Thomas, Joe Donathan, and Kenneth (Buck) Donathan.
Services were held for Carol on Saturday, June 19, at Crossroads United Methodist Church located at 599 30 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852.
