We are sad to announce the passing of Carol Ann Sears (nee Clark) of Delta, CO. She died at age 72 on March 7th, 2023. Carol passed away with her husband David by her side after a long courageous battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Dean Hanes.
Carol is survived by a family who loved her very much including her husband David, step son Matthew, sister and brother-in-law Sharon & Ron Kramer, Kearney, NE, two nieces, Kristi (Mike) Weskamp, York, NE and Kerri (Jamie) Robinson, Broomall, PA as well as grandnephews Jake & Nick Weskamp and grandnieces Paige & Ellie Robinson.
A memorial service will be held later this spring in Nebraska with date and location to be determined. Her final resting place will be with her husband David when that time comes.
