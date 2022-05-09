Carol Simpson
January 12, 1940 ~ April 30, 2022
Paonia, Colorado resident, Carol Simpson, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta. She was 82 years of age.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Paonia.
Carol was born on January 12, 1940 to Robert and Myrtle Weller in Swink, Colorado. She spent her childhood and young adult years growing up in valleys where beautiful fruit trees bloomed.
She married Carl “Short” Simpson on May 5, 1957 in Paonia. She became stepmother to two children, Betty and Doug. Then, she and Short had 4 sons: Ken (Jennie), Craig (Jodi), Jim (Dawnette) and Steve (Shawna). She was blessed with 18 grandchildren, many sweet great-grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.
Carol always enjoyed family functions, sporting activities, baking her own bread and making her famous chocolate cake. She was happiest when she was able to share meals with her family gathered around the table. Holding her grandchildren always brought a smile to her face. She also looked forward to the colors changing in the fall, trips to the cabin and driving to see Christmas lights. She loved to read and spend cozy moments with a book on her couch.
We will miss her kindness and friendly conversations but we know she is at rest and we will carry her spirit and commitment to family in our hearts. She will be missed.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Carol’s memory to North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary, PO Box 127, Hotchkiss, CO 81419.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.