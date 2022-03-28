Cecil 'Jake' Jacobs
March 10th, 1940 - February 19th, 2022
Jake Jacobs passed away at Delta Memorial Hospital on February 19th, 2022. He was 81.
Jake was born on March 10th, 1940 to Allyn and Elizabeth Jacobs. He was the youngest of 10 children.
Jake joined the navy when he was eighteen years old, serving on the USS York Town and the USS Kittyhawk. During his career he was chief aviation electronics technician, advanced technical field chief, and chief petty officer. Jake left active duty in 1977, then fully retired in 1988. He worked for Joy Manufacturing and later opened an electronics repair shop in Hotchkiss. Jake enjoyed hunting, fishing, bingo, pool and darts. He even had a weekly dart night at the local bar: 'Jake's Dart Night.'
Jake had six children, Cecil Jacobs Jr, Tammy Morrow, Terry Honeycutt Stacy Lutz, Tracy Wright, and Laurie Allen. He claimed Billie Redd as a daughter as well. He was a loving father and husband, and a wonderful grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Lourine Jacobs of Grand Junction, and their children: Cecil Jacobs of Alaska, Tammy Morrow of Canyon City, Terry Honeycutt of Oregon, Tracy Wright of Hotchkiss, Laurie Allen of Grand Junction, and Billie Redd of Delta. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and by his brother Stanley Jacobs of Paonia.
His memorial services were held on two dates, Thursday, March 3rd at the Oddfellows in Delta with honor guard and military salute, and again on March 14th at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.
