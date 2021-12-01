Charles Burton Heidrich
March 4th, 1944 ~ November 25th, 2021
Charles Burton Heidrich went to be with our Lord Thursday, November 25th, 2021, at Montrose Memorial Hospital. He was 77 years old.
Charles was born March 4, 1944, to Blanch Louise (Kritner) and Jack Heidrich in Delta County. He spent his childhood in Delta County and graduated from our schools. He was truly a Delta County Native. He left the area only to proudly serve our country from 1966 to 1968 in the U.S. Army.
He married Nancy Kuretich in 1978. His chosen career field was in the mines and was a coal miner. He was an avid wood worker, worked with antiques, and enjoyed getting to go fishing. He collected glass work (plates and settings) and for a time, stamps. He loved his time with family, enjoyed his meals and friendships at Zack’s BBQ.
Charles is survived by his three children: son Bradley Heidrich of Grand Junction, CO, daughters Mary (Dan) Everett of Grand Junction and Kendra (Greg) Gillian of Paonia, CO; sisters Mary Richards of Delta, CO and Carol Heidrich of Oregon; and eight grandchildren.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, spouse and brother Laurence Heidrich.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
