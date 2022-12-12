Charles Donald “Don” McCullough
January 5, 1928 ~ November 21, 2022
Longtime Crawford, Colorado resident, Don McCullough, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was 94 years of age.
We will be planning a Celebration of Life for Don in Summer of 2023 so all family can attend. After that he will be laid to reset in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford.
On February 10, 1951, he married Maxine McCullough, his life mate of 67 years. Throughout their marriage, Maxine and Don were true partners in all ways including owning The Boardwalk Restaurant in Crawford for 36 years.
Don is survived in life by his; son, Douglas P. (Leigh) McCullough; daughter, Denise Scarlett; daughter, Donna M. (Gill) Saunders; twelve grandchildren including Chase Scarlett who was raised as a son.
Don was a Korean War Veteran and an Electrical Engineer and loved his job, family and friends and had never met a stranger in his life.
