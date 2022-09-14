Charles G. Kimball
May 31, 1945 ~ August 31, 2022
Cedaredge, Colorado resident, Charles G. Kimball, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his residence. He was 77 years of age.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Stolte Shed in Cedaredge, CO on October 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Charles Glenn was born on May 31, 1945, to William Glenn and Alice May (Adam) Kimball in Lewis, Colorado. He spent his childhood in Lewis and graduated from Montezuma County High School in Cortez in 1963. After graduation, Charles served his county in the United States Army.
On July 5, 1974, Charles married Dianne E. Coffman in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Together they lived in Aurora, Colorado before moving to Cedaredge, Colorado for their retirement years.
Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4wheeling, gardening and his tractor. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
Charles is survived by his wife, Dianne Kimball of Cedaredge; his children: daughter, Brenda Cordova of Fruita, Colorado; son, Robert (Brenda) Shephard of Groton, New York; and son, T.J. Kimball of Grand Junction, Colorado; his siblings: LaVern Kimball of Ridgefield, Washington; sister, Jose Jordan of Aztec, New Mexico; and brother Larry (Rhonda) Kimball of Eckert, Colorado; and eight grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Kimball.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Charles’ memory to HopeWest Hospice, P. O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
