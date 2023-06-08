Charles Leonard Brown
January 30, 1945 ~ May 12, 2023
Charles Leonard “Charlie” Brown passed away Friday May 12, 2023 at HopeWest of Grand Junction. He was 78 years old.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday June 2, 2023 at the Elks Lodge in Hotchkiss, CO. at 3:00 p.m.
Charlie was born on January 30, 1945 to Blythe Ulene Heffner and Arnold Gary Brown. He grew up in the north Denver area and graduated from Arvada West High School, Class of 1964. He Joined the Navy in 1965 and was stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco, CA. He then continued with the U.S. Navel Mobile Construction Battalion Nine, Pacific Fleet in 1966-67 in Vietnam. He finished his military career in the reserves until 1969.
After he got out of the service he met his first wife Shirley Stiny of Denver CO, they were married for ten years. During that time, they had three children Scott, Crystal and Jennifer. In 1975 they moved to Hotchkiss to start a new life here in the Valley. They purchased a local burger joint and named it Charlie Browns Drive-In. In the early 80’s he continued his life with Debra Kendall of Paonia, CO who had a daughter Tina. Charlie has been a resident of the Valley for 48 years, through-out those years he has done numerous jobs from construction, driving truck, delivery, Bartending for the Elks Lodge and Janitorial work with the Delta County Court house. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, including boating, fishing and traveling through-out the Western United States and Mexico.
Charlie is survived by his first wife Shirley and their three children Scott (Shawna) Brown of Wrangell, AK, his daughter Crystal Brown of Pueblo, CO. and his youngest daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Neal of Hotchkiss, CO. He is also survived by his current spouse Debra Kendall of Hotchkiss, CO and her daughter Tina (Jim) Lord of Paonia, CO. He had nine grandchildren and four great grand children.
He is preceded in Death by both of his Parents, and two older siblings, a Brother and a Sister.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in His name to: Rose Hill Hospitality House, 605 26-1/2 rd. Grand Junction, CO 81506 and/or Hotchkiss Elks Lodge, 190 Bridge St. Hotchkiss, CO. 81419.
A Donation box will be available at the Service. Graveside Services will be at a later date.
