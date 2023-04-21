Charles Monroe Carsten
December 3, 1940 ~ April 9, 2023
Charles Monroe Carsten, Retired Air Force MSgt, was born December 3, 1940, in Pueblo, Colorado, and passed away April 9, 2023, in Del Rio, Texas. His early childhood was spent in Crested Butte, Colorado, where his father worked in the coal mines. He also lived in Paonia, Colorado, and graduated from Paonia High School in 1959. He attended Mesa Jr. College in Grand Junction, Colorado, and the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado. In October of 1963, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served 26 years in the field of Aerospace Physiology. Highlights of his Air Force career were two tours of duty at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, and an assignment at Wiesbaden Air Base, Germany. Among his other assignments were Moody AFB, Georgia; Reese AFB, Lubbock, Texas; and Laughlin AFB, Del Rio, Texas. He was an excellent instructor and was chosen several times by student pilots as Instructor of the Quarter. He retired from the Air Force in 1989 and then worked several years at the Laughlin Wood Hobby Shop until it closed. He was a history buff and avid reader. He loved his family, America, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Del Rio Elks Lodge. He regularly attended chapel services at the various bases where he served. He served as usher for Laughlin AFB Protestant Chapel services for many years until his health declined.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Carsten and Mary Arnott Carsten; brother, Bill Carsten and wife Ruth; sisters Helen Mufich and Lorraine Campbell and their spouses Chick and Ike; and nephew Rocky Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, May Clingan Carsten and son, Charles “Jake” Carsten of Del Rio, Texas. He is also survived by niece Toni Black of Maryville, Tennessee; nephew John Mufich of Rocklin, California; nephew Michael Mufich of Paonia, Colorado; nephew Martin Mufich of College Station, Texas; nephew Billy Campbell of Salida, Colorado; nephew Shawn Carsten of Houston, Texas;
nephew Bill Carsten of Hotchkiss, Colorado, and niece Lana Gafford of Hotchkiss, Colorado, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Charlie wanted his body donated to science and was transported to Life Tree Anatomical in Austin, Texas, where it will be used to help doctors and nurses learn new techniques. A Celebration of Life for Charlie will be held at a time not yet determined.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 300 Westward Way, Del Rio, TX 78840. This group is locally funded by donations and receives no government funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.