Charles Richard “Dick” Berardi
December 30, 1937 ~ September 11, 2022
Charles Richard Berardi passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence in Cedaredge, CO. Dick, as many knew him, was 84 years old.
Dick was born on December 30, 1937 to Evaline (nee Souply) and Charles Nicholas Berardi in Longmont, CO. Dick shared stories a plenty from his time at Boulder High School, from which he graduated in 1955. Education and learning were his passion so he continued his studies attending college in Greeley, CO, College of the Pacific in Stockton, CA, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1961.
On August 1, 1958, in Raton, NM, Dick married Bonnie Lorraine (nee Barbiero) of Hayden, CO. Dick and Bonnie met in Louisville, CO and would spend their years together in various parts of Colorado, Las Vegas, NV and Templeton, CA, eventually returning to Colorado in 1995 making Cedaredge their home for over 20 years.
Dick’s career path spanned decades. Many had the honor of having Dick as their academic teacher, physical education teacher or as their sports coach at Baseline, Burke, Louisville, Sargent, Southern Hills, and Strasburg schools in Colorado, and Templeton schools in California. To this day, his former students share fond memories of their time with him during their school years. He made an incredible impact, never hesitating to help students find their way and see the wonderful things that life can bring. Although he was and is admired by so many that came to know him, it was Dick’s absolute gift to be a coach and teacher.
His penchant for cooking afforded him many opportunities to own and co-own restaurants throughout Colorado and Paso Robles wine country in the Central Coast of California. He was no doubt a phenomenal cook, making his mark where his fans would travel miles for a hearty and delicious meal. It is no surprise that Dick enjoyed his every day work, often teasing and joking with his staff, making every kitchen and dining room a place of joy and laughter. Dick often left the kitchen to visit with his customers, leaving a long trail of parmesan cheese or tomato sauce, letting anyone know where he had been. Each person that he interacted with would instantly become a lifelong friend, or become a part of his lasting memories which were included in his stories for many years.
When he wasn’t working, he kept himself busy with a variety of hobbies such as woodworking and decoupage. Dick also enjoyed the great outdoors whether he was fishing, camping or partaking in picnics in the mountains, rain or shine, or near the ocean no matter the temperature. Dick was also an avid sports enthusiast. Though he was a junior and high school football and wrestling coach, those that knew him know that he was a Raiders football fan, especially during the Tom Flores years, and that he never shied away from colorful discussions with Broncos fans.
Dick is survived by his children: three sons, Richard (Karen) Berardi of Lodi, CA, James Berardi of Lodi, CA and Timothy Berardi of Cedaredge, CO; four daughters, Tamara (Carlos Sanchez) Berardi of Lake Tahoe, CA, Marcella (Alex Landuyt) Berardi of Auburn, CA, Deborah (Robbert Wiss) of Lone Tree, CO, and Wendi Berardi of Centennial, CO; sister, Nancy Jean Bingham of Westminster, CO; and seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers; Roger Berardi and Denny Berardi.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory in Delta, CO. View the obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
Dick’s Celebration of Life will be held in Boulder, CO at a later date to be determined.
