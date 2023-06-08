Cheryl Joyce Taylor
July 5, 1943 — May 23, 2023
A viewing and memorial service for Cheryl Joyce Taylor, 79 of Cedaredge, CO, will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1535 NW Ninth St., Cedaredge, CO 81413. She will be laid to rest at Cedaredge Cemetery.
Cheryl passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Macon, Georgia, where she had been cared for by her daughters for the previous six months.
Cheryl was born on July 5, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA to Russell Joseph and Edna Gertrude (Ledyard) Peak. She loved watching fireworks and sharing birthday celebrations with her mother, whose birthday was the Fourth of July! Cheryl married Evan Edward Morgan, Jr. on December 18, 1965, with whom she had five children, then divorced. Cheryl later married Larry Wayne Taylor on August 7, 1993.
Cheryl was an educator her entire life. Whether she was teaching her own children, substituting in their classrooms, instructing special needs adults, or leading activities in a local nursing home, she was always sharing her joy of education. She loved to sing, hum, giggle, lead music or tell a story – on repeat. She was an amazing, resilient, kind and brave woman who went through many trials in life, yet she always endured with empathy and a smile.
Cheryl never knew a stranger – she had the biggest heart and welcomed everyone with unconditional love and acceptance. She cherished her faith and her chance to share it with anyone and everyone, whenever she could. To know her was to know you were treasured.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Virginia Rosalie (Robert) Reed, Deanna Shirley (Garry) Martin, her brother David Peak – whom she has waited especially for this moment to finally meet without his Down Syndrome, and her son-in-law Joseph Jablonsky. We know it was a joyous reunion! The last of the MoPeakans has gone home.
Cheryl is survived by her husband; daughter Cherie Morgan of Fayetteville, GA; son Darren Morgan of Fair Oaks, CA; son Russell (Emma) Morgan of Blackfoot, ID; daughter Renee Jablonsky of Alamo, GA; son Seth Morgan (Brian Farnon) of Lincoln, CA; step-daughter Melanie (Dale) Smith of Dallas, Texas; seventeen grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
