Chester Charles Brown
August 10, 1928 ~ June 9, 2023
Chester Charles Brown of Delta, Colorado went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, June 9th,2023 at the age of 94. He passed away peaceably at Willow Tree Care Center. He was born on August 10,1928, to Charles H. Brown and Ruth V. (Hawkins) Brown.
He married Betty L. (Craig) Brown December 9, 1947, and she passed September 21, 2003. They were married for 56 years. He then married Marian L. (Stover) (Munkirs) Brown February 14, 2005, and she passed away March 9th, 2022. They were married 17 years.
He is survived by two sons: David (Deloris) Brown, Steve (Julie) Brown, there are six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and Marian's daughters Diane Pierce of Castle Rock, CO, Marianne Reynolds of Lakewood, CO, Barbara Scott of Taos, NM, there are 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Proceeding him in death, his parents Charles H and Ruth Brown, Brothers Tom and Ralph Brown, and Stepson in-law and Step daughter in-law (Len and Gini Moseley) Chester was born in Mesa, Colorado attended schools and graduated from Mesa High School. He was a long-time member of Garnet Mesa Baptist Church of Delta, Colorado. Life member of DAV, Long time member of NRA, Past director, and chairman of the Delta Housing Authority of Delta Colorado, for 27 years worked at Smiths Hardware of Delta for 3 years, Glens Hardware of Delta for 3 years, United States Post office for 30 years, Renfrow’s Furniture of Delta for six years, and Willow Tree Care Center as a maintenance man. He was a resident of Willow Tree Care Center for six and a half years. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren to the Cory Store to buy candy and visiting at his home and taking walks. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, on Grand Mesa. He always had a big garden. He always witnessed for the Lord.
Donations can be made to Garnet Mesa Baptist Church.
Services will be held on June 23, 2023, at Garnet Mesa Baptist Church, 863 A Street, Delta, Colorado at 10:00 AM. Graveside will follow at the Delta County City Cemetery.
