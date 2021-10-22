Christopher Reid Lazo
March 14, 1954 - October 11, 2021
Chris will be remembered for his easy laugh, the ability to laugh at himself and his natural ability to connect with just about anyone, his love of nature and all creatures within it and his crusades for what he believed was right.
He was an accomplished photographer, avid birder, cross country skier and soccer fan. Although Chris lived basically as far from civilization as he could reasonable manage, he was not a hermit or country bumpkin.
Chris read widely, was well aware of a range of global issues and had strong views of the wider world. His observations were smart, well-evidenced and shared quietly. Always a conservationist and a committed environmentalist, Chris's warmth and openness were cherished by family and friends.
Please join with us in remembering a remarkable person and very special husband, brother and friend. Go in peace, Christopher, knowing you leave behind many who love you and miss you.
Chris is survived by his wife, Carole; his sisters, Suzi and Sandy; his brother, Jeff, and many extended family members. Chris did not want a memorial, but we will have a celebration of life next spring or early summer.
Do let us know if youw would like to participate by sending your name and contact information to Carole at 970-640-8711 or carolelazo@gmail.com. Also, those wishing to do so can make a donation to Crawford Sage Grouse Working Group, 560 Doge Street, Delta, CO 81416, in Chris's name (an organization Chris was passionate about and would like to help to continue).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.