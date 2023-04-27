Christy McCamey
January 17, 1961 ~ April 8, 2023
Christy Jo McCamey (Wells) passed away on April 8th, 2023, with her loving husband. Christy was born on January 17th, 1961, in Allegheny County, PA to Carole (Peterson) and John S Wells III. She grew up in Shaler Township where she graduated from Shaler High School in 1979. She then moved to Boyers, PA where she met her husband, Roger McCamey. She enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing cards with family and friends, and attending Beatlemania Tribute bands with her best friends; Amy Puryear and Lana Tiche.
Christy is survived by her husband of 32 years-Roger; her three daughters, Sarah Parent of Butler, PA; Emily Klecha of Silverdale, WA; Molly McCamey of Cedaredge, CO; her brother John Wells and his wife Angela; nieces and nephews; four grandchildren and her beloved dog Snickerdoodle; all of whom she loved with entirety.
Preceded in death by her parents and her brother Peter Wells. Services will be determined later. In lieu of flowers: please donate to the Surface Creek Animal Shelter. Address: 265 SE High Country Ave Cedaredge, CO 81413
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.