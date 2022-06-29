Cindy L. (Little) Shepherd
April 8, 1973 ~ June 17, 2022
Cindy Louise (Little) Shepherd passed away on June 17, 2022. She was 49 years old. Born to Donald and Betty (Hamilton) Little on April 8th, 1973, Cindy grew up in a loving home, where her inborn qualities and talents were nurtured to help her become the shining light for which she will always be remembered. In her youth, Cindy loved athletics and the outdoors. As she aged, she developed a strong work ethic, and worked in several mines both locally and abroad.
Cindy was married to Karl Burns in 1991. Unto that marriage, her daughter Kacie (Burns) Sallee was born. Cindy dearly loved her daughter and instilled many of her own great qualities into Kacie. Cindy met the love of her life, Clark Shepherd, while working at a mine in Trinidad. They were married in 2012, and later moved to Alabama. After retiring from mining, Clark and Cindy moved to Panama City Beach, Florida, where they co-founded a company called C&C Construction. She always enjoyed coming home to Hotchkiss, Colorado to spend time helping with cattle on the ranch and longed for the day when she could return. Cindy courageously fought a lengthy illness and spent her last days at home, surrounded by loved ones, until she was ultimately called home by her Lord and Savior. Her contagious smile will be deeply missed by all.
Cindy was preceded in death by her stepson, Josh Shepherd; her father-in-law, Oren Shepherd; and mother-in-law, Joyce Thurgood Cross; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Cindy is survived by daughter Kacie (Cade) Sallee, of Fowler, CO; stepson Jesse (Toria) Shepherd, of Helper UT; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Phil), Thompson, of West Jordon, UT; stepdaughter Jamie (Chad) Shepherd, of Price, UT; stepdaughter Jolene (Steve) Lessar, of Price, UT; brothers Monty (Sandy) Little of Hotchkiss, CO and Brian (Carol) Little of Durango, CO; husband Clark Shepherd, Panama City Beach, FL; and her loving parents Donald and Betty Little, Hotchkiss, CO.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral to be held at the Taylor Funeral Chapel in Hotchkiss, Colorado, on Friday, July 1st at 10am. Join the family afterwards for fellowship and refreshments at the Delta County Fairground Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House in memory of Cindy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.