Claudia J. Callaway
August 28, 1958 ~ July 10, 2022
Longtime Delta, Colorado resident, Claudia Jo Callaway, passed away on Sunday, July 10. 2022 at her residence. She was 63 years of age.
At this time, no services will be held.
Claudia Jo Donovon was born on August 28, 1958 to Leroy and Jeanie (Cochran) Donovon at Fort Hood, Texas. At a young age, her family moved to Delta where she graduated from Delta High School with the Class of 1976.
On June 27, 1981, Claudia married Richard L. Callaway in Delta where they resided together until Claudia’s death.
Claudia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was employed by Willow Tree Care Center for 30 years as a Nurse’s Aide mainly in the restorative section. Prior to that, Claudia worked at Gibson’s and Delta Super.
Claudia enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with family.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Richard L. Callaway of Delta; a daughter, Sara Callaway, also of Delta; a daughter, Sherry Callaway; a son, Curtis (Kelsey) Callaway, all of Grand Junction; and a grandson, Elijah Linton of Delta.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
