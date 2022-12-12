Clifford “Cliff” Roy Reed
October 30, 1940 ~ November 22, 2022
Clifford “Cliff” Roy Reed passed away Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, in Maher, Colorado, near Crawford. He was 82 years old.
Services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.
Cliff was born on October 30th, 1940, to Lillian (Malmstrom) and Homer Frances Reed in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Clifford joined the United States Army in 1957, and served our country as a paratrooper.
December 9th, 1962, he married Fern E Cotton in Dillion South Carolina. When Cliff was honorably discharged from the Army they were living in Herriman, UT, then in 1973, made the move to Delta Colorado and then to Maher, Colorado in 1978.
Cliff was a member of the Delta Lions Club and then the Hotchkiss Elks Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting fishing and cutting wood. He really enjoyed the country. He loved to collect coins. He really enjoyed fixing things; he could fix anything.
Cliff is survived by: sons- Roger (Joni) Reed of Grand Junction, CO; John Reed of Clifton, CO; daughters – Lesa (Howard) Daniels of Delta, CO, Laura Reed of Delta, CO, Hollie Regan of Houston, TX, Dawn Reed of Houston, TX; seventeen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Clifford is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ernie Reed, sister Donna Regan, sons Monty and Marvin Reed.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
